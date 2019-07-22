Contrasting of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

We are contrasting bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 135 150.89 N/A -11.36 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of bluebird bio Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s upside potential is 17.14% at a $163.83 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 59.65%. The results provided earlier shows that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

bluebird bio Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.1%. About 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. was more bullish than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.