Contrasting of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 117.33 N/A -11.36 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see bluebird bio Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio Inc.’s current beta is 2.24 and it happens to be 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta and it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. bluebird bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

bluebird bio Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a 37.81% upside potential and an average target price of $165.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.