Contrasting of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Its Rivals

We are comparing bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand bluebird bio Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has bluebird bio Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34.00% -28.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing bluebird bio Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. N/A 136 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

$165.4 is the average target price of bluebird bio Inc., with a potential upside of 37.81%. The potential upside of the competitors is 136.20%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that bluebird bio Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of bluebird bio Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.24. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

bluebird bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc.’s peers beat bluebird bio Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.