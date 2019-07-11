Contrasting of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

We are comparing bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 133 146.23 N/A -11.36 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates bluebird bio Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us bluebird bio Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

bluebird bio Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 22.28% for bluebird bio Inc. with average target price of $163.83. Competitively DBV Technologies S.A. has an average target price of $17.25, with potential upside of 61.97%. The results provided earlier shows that DBV Technologies S.A. appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. About 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. was less bullish than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 6 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.