Contrasting of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) and Its Rivals

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
42.3% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has 5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|-25.90%
|-17.10%
|Industry Average
|4.76%
|9.45%
|2.90%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
|N/A
|7
|0.00
|Industry Average
|588.24M
|12.35B
|34.83
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.56
|1.75
|2.61
As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.83%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
|20.51%
|22.9%
|6.06%
|22.9%
|-25.81%
|46.36%
|Industry Average
|2.91%
|4.85%
|8.86%
|18.32%
|16.01%
|23.02%
For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s peers beat Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
