Contrasting of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) and Its Rivals

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has 5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.90% -17.10% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s peers beat Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.