Contrasting of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)

Since Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 12 0.16 N/A -7.44 0.00 Farfetch Limited 21 4.04 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Farfetch Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70.2% -24.1% Farfetch Limited 0.00% -22.7% -18%

Liquidity

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Farfetch Limited are 4.6 and 4.2 respectively. Farfetch Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Farfetch Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Farfetch Limited 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 146.58% for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $18. Farfetch Limited on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 consensus target price and a 201.10% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Farfetch Limited seems more appealing than Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Farfetch Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 75.9% respectively. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Apron Holdings Inc. -1.79% 26.88% -44.25% -58.78% -76.21% -42.61% Farfetch Limited -8.34% -0.74% -18.95% 2.24% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has -42.61% weaker performance while Farfetch Limited has 13.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Farfetch Limited beats Blue Apron Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.