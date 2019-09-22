Contrasting of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

This is a contrast between Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 11 0.22 N/A -7.44 0.00 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70.2% -24.1% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Its rival Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.3 respectively. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 94.17% at a $18 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is $7, which is potential 124.36% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Barnes & Noble Education Inc. looks more robust than Blue Apron Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares and 76% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.4% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Apron Holdings Inc. -1.79% 26.88% -44.25% -58.78% -76.21% -42.61% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72%

For the past year Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. beats Blue Apron Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.