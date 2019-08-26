Contrasting of Blucora Inc. (BCOR) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora Inc. 30 1.65 N/A 1.36 22.10 TripAdvisor Inc. 49 3.16 N/A 1.00 44.28

Table 1 demonstrates Blucora Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TripAdvisor Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Blucora Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Blucora Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TripAdvisor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.58 beta means Blucora Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Blucora Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TripAdvisor Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Blucora Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TripAdvisor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Blucora Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Blucora Inc. has a 96.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $41. Competitively TripAdvisor Inc. has a consensus target price of $59, with potential upside of 62.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that Blucora Inc. looks more robust than TripAdvisor Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Blucora Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.9% of TripAdvisor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Blucora Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39% TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15%

For the past year Blucora Inc. had bullish trend while TripAdvisor Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Blucora Inc.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.