Contrasting of Blucora Inc. (BCOR) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora Inc. 22 0.54 45.02M 1.36 22.10 Opera Limited 12 0.45 15.16M 0.31 36.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Blucora Inc. and Opera Limited. Opera Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Blucora Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Blucora Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Opera Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blucora Inc. and Opera Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora Inc. 201,612,180.92% 0% 0% Opera Limited 127,074,601.84% 4.6% 4.3%

Liquidity

Blucora Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Opera Limited are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Opera Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Blucora Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Blucora Inc. and Opera Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Opera Limited has a consensus price target of $14.5, with potential upside of 45.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blucora Inc. and Opera Limited are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 3.8% respectively. About 2.1% of Blucora Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 61.74% of Opera Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39% Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14%

For the past year Blucora Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Opera Limited.

Summary

Blucora Inc. beats Opera Limited on 8 of the 14 factors.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.