Contrasting of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) and Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY)

This is a contrast between Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) and Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy Corporation 11 0.64 N/A -2.80 0.00 Atlantica Yield plc 21 2.31 N/A 0.37 62.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 49.2% -23.2% Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 2.3% 0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bloom Energy Corporation are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Atlantica Yield plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Bloom Energy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atlantica Yield plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bloom Energy Corporation and Atlantica Yield plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 0 0.00

Bloom Energy Corporation’s upside potential is 201.34% at a $13.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares and 51.4% of Atlantica Yield plc shares. About 3.1% of Bloom Energy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.55% of Atlantica Yield plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bloom Energy Corporation -4.22% -16.47% -27.03% 13.46% -56.18% 4.71% Atlantica Yield plc 0.52% 2.79% 13.23% 28.9% 13.62% 18.32%

For the past year Bloom Energy Corporation was less bullish than Atlantica Yield plc.

Summary

Atlantica Yield plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Bloom Energy Corporation.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.