Contrasting of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.44 N/A 0.39 2.45 Cisco Systems Inc. 54 4.44 N/A 2.74 20.23

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cisco Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cisco Systems Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4% Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.64 beta means Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cisco Systems Inc.’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Cisco Systems Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

Competitively the consensus target price of Cisco Systems Inc. is $55.4, which is potential 7.82% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Cisco Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.3% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.07% are Cisco Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04% Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has -14.04% weaker performance while Cisco Systems Inc. has 27.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.