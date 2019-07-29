Contrasting of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.31 N/A 2.56 13.97 Safehold Inc. 24 15.32 N/A 0.66 41.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Safehold Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is presently more affordable than Safehold Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 2.2% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Safehold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$34 is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.4% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.7% of Safehold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, 42.7% are Safehold Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.28% 2.61% 4.45% 1.68% 13.91% 12.08% Safehold Inc. 4.77% 19.06% 46.56% 49.1% 49.35% 46.09%

For the past year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Safehold Inc.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Safehold Inc.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.