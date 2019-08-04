Contrasting of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

We are contrasting Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.31 N/A 2.49 14.28 PS Business Parks Inc. 158 11.17 N/A 4.06 43.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc. PS Business Parks Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than PS Business Parks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2% PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4%

Volatility & Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. PS Business Parks Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.47 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The average price target of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is $34, with potential downside of -3.85%. Competitively PS Business Parks Inc. has an average price target of $133, with potential downside of -22.91%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. seems more appealing than PS Business Parks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 74.1% respectively. About 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49% PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59%

For the past year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. was less bullish than PS Business Parks Inc.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.