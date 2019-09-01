Contrasting of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.07 N/A 2.49 14.28 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.80 N/A 0.39 35.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Empire State Realty OP L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79%

For the past year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. was more bullish than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.