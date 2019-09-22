Contrasting of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.81 N/A 0.35 47.47 Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.86 N/A 3.43 16.39

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Voya Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Voya Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Voya Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Voya Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Voya Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $63.25 consensus target price and a 15.42% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.19%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.