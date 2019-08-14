Contrasting of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 14.94 N/A 0.35 47.47 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.09 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp. FS KKR Capital Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s potential upside is 12.07% and its average price target is $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. Competitively, 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats FS KKR Capital Corp.