Contrasting of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.44 N/A 0.35 47.49 Evercore Inc. 88 1.85 N/A 7.80 10.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Evercore Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 93% of Evercore Inc. shares. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.17% 5.13% 9.14% -12.94% 3.87% 7.28% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Evercore Inc. beats BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.