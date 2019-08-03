Contrasting of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.19 N/A 0.35 47.47 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.76 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. About 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund