Contrasting of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

This is a contrast between BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.08 N/A 0.35 47.49 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.94 N/A 0.29 28.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.17% 5.13% 9.14% -12.94% 3.87% 7.28% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Alcentra Capital Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.