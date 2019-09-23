Contrasting of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.61 N/A 0.45 31.38 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.