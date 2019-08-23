Contrasting of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

This is a contrast between BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.78 N/A 0.45 31.38 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 22.39% respectively. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.