Contrasting of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

This is a contrast between BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.78
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 22.39% respectively. About 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
