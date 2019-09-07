Contrasting of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.76 N/A 0.45 31.38 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.20 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.21% and 25.17%. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II on 6 of the 7 factors.