Contrasting of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.63 N/A 0.45 31.38 Lazard Ltd 37 1.47 N/A 3.09 12.54

Demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Lazard Ltd earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Lazard Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard Ltd, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Lazard Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 68.4% respectively. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Lazard Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 6 of the 9 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.