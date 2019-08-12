Contrasting of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.76
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 49.92% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.