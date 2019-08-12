Contrasting of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.76 N/A 0.45 31.38 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.21% and 49.92% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.