Contrasting of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.63 N/A 0.45 31.38 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.