Contrasting of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.89 N/A 0.33 42.38 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.62 N/A 0.45 31.25

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 7.11% and 23.21% respectively. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.