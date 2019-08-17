Contrasting of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Both BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|15.31
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.11% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has weaker performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
