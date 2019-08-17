Contrasting of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Both BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.31 N/A 0.33 43.04 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.11% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has weaker performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.