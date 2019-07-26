Contrasting of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|9
|13.61
|N/A
|0.27
|33.39
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|62.21
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.44%
|1.78%
|2.69%
|10.11%
|5.66%
|10.77%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats The India Fund Inc.
