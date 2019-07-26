Contrasting of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.61 N/A 0.27 33.39 The India Fund Inc. 21 62.21 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats The India Fund Inc.