Contrasting of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 12.95 N/A 0.27 34.38 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.74 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Solar Senior Capital Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.32% and 22.35%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.