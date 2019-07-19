Contrasting of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.31 N/A 0.27 33.39 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.32% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, held 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.