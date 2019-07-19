Contrasting of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|9
|13.31
|N/A
|0.27
|33.39
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.32% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, held 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.44%
|1.78%
|2.69%
|10.11%
|5.66%
|10.77%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Summary
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
