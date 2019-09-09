Contrasting of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

This is a contrast between BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.71 N/A 0.27 34.38 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.10 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is $23, which is potential 17.65% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.32% and 77.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. was less bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.