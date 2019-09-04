Contrasting of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.77 N/A 0.27 34.38 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.84 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares and 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.