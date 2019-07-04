Contrasting of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.32 N/A 0.27 33.39 Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.32 N/A 0.85 18.55

In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Apollo Investment Corporation’s potential downside is -13.53% and its average target price is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares and 46.4% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.