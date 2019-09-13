Contrasting of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

This is a contrast between BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.16 N/A 0.44 33.98 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.58 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Pzena Investment Management Inc. Pzena Investment Management Inc is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management Inc has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has 16.34% stronger performance while Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.