Contrasting of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 0.00 N/A 0.44 33.98 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.24% and 21% respectively. Comparatively, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has weaker performance than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.