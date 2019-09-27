Contrasting of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.44
|33.98
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.24% and 21% respectively. Comparatively, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|1.49%
|1.83%
|6.9%
|7.29%
|10.2%
|16.34%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has weaker performance than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
