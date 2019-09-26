Contrasting of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

We are comparing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.63
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
Demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has stronger performance than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
