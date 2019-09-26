Contrasting of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

We are comparing BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.63 N/A 0.33 39.48 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

Demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has stronger performance than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.