Contrasting of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.53 N/A 0.33 38.71 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 101.47 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.36% and 32.94%. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.