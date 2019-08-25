Contrasting of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

This is a contrast between BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.16 N/A 0.36 40.38 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Scully Royalty Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Scully Royalty Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 10.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.