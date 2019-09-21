Contrasting of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

This is a contrast between BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.19 N/A 0.36 40.38 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.25 N/A 0.27 34.38

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.