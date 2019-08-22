Contrasting of BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 447 4.70 N/A 26.30 17.78 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.94 N/A 0.83 18.13

Demonstrates BlackRock Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. TCG BDC Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. BlackRock Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCG BDC Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 TCG BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$506 is BlackRock Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 20.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 28%. About 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. has weaker performance than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors TCG BDC Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.