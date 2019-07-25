Contrasting of BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 442 5.35 N/A 26.51 16.77 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.83 N/A 0.07 44.24

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rand Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Rand Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock Inc.’s 1.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Rand Capital Corporation’s -0.01 beta is the reason why it is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Rand Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc.’s consensus target price is $506, while its potential upside is 6.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of Rand Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of BlackRock Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12% Rand Capital Corporation 0.02% -1.85% -2.67% 14.51% 5.42% 16.8%

For the past year BlackRock Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Rand Capital Corporation.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.