Contrasting of BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.73 N/A 26.30 17.78 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.24 N/A 0.76 16.28

Demonstrates BlackRock Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Inc. is presently more expensive than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BlackRock Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc. has an average target price of $508.2, and a 19.91% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares and 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares. 1.5% are BlackRock Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year BlackRock Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.