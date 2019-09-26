Contrasting of BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 447 4.99 N/A 26.30 17.78 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.66 N/A 7.59 5.39

Demonstrates BlackRock Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Athene Holding Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

BlackRock Inc. has a consensus price target of $527.5, and a 18.37% upside potential. Competitively Athene Holding Ltd. has a consensus price target of $50.67, with potential upside of 19.36%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Athene Holding Ltd. is looking more favorable than BlackRock Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares and 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares. 1.5% are BlackRock Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. was more bullish than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Athene Holding Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.