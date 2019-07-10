Contrasting of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Both BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|5.09
|N/A
|0.14
|44.64
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|2
|0
|0
|1.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $5.75, while its potential downside is -5.58%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.82%
|-0.48%
|1.99%
|0.16%
|16.45%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.