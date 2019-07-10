Contrasting of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Both BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.09 N/A 0.14 44.64 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $5.75, while its potential downside is -5.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.