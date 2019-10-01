Contrasting of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

This is a contrast between BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 5 2.75 N/A 0.14 43.48 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 1.43%. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.