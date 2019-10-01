Contrasting of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

This is a contrast between BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|5
|2.75
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 1.43%. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.69%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
