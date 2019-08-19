Contrasting of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.50 N/A 0.14 43.48 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.87 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 4.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 11.8%. Insiders held 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.