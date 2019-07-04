Contrasting of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

This is a contrast between BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.07 N/A 0.14 44.64 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has a -5.58% downside potential and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.