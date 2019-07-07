Contrasting of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.12 N/A 0.14 44.64 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.92 N/A 2.25 9.55

Demonstrates BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has a -6.05% downside potential and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 61.7% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.69%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Janus Henderson Group plc

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.