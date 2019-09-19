Contrasting of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Both BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.35 N/A 0.14 43.48 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 7.17 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares and 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.