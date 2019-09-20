Contrasting of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.32 N/A 0.14 43.48 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.53 N/A 0.88 14.09

Demonstrates BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is currently more expensive than Clough Global Equity Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Clough Global Equity Fund

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.